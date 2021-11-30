Jenelle Berg Ray was called to be with our Lord and Savior on November 8, 2021. She is joining her parents, Atley Berg and Elisabeth Berg, as well as her siblings, Norvel Berg, Vivian Daniel, Daryl Ann Woffard, Michael Berg, and Andrea Berg.
Jenelle was born in San Antonio on December 3, 1950. She grew up in New Braunfels and graduated from Canyon High School in 1969 and has resided in Fountain Hills, Arizona for a number of years. Jenelle enjoyed traveling the world, learning about different cultures and judging margaritas.
In her business life Jenelle was a Certified Public Accountant in both Texas and Arizona. She leaves behind many sad clients and friends.
Jenelle is survived by her husband James (Jim) Ray, sister Wilene John, daughters Laural Onstott and Danielle Reggia, and grandchildren Miranda Onstott LaDay, Ethan Onstott, Mackenzie Reggia and Madison Reggia.
Memorial services will be held in the near future.
