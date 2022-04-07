Joe Phillip Searcy, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on Monday, April 4 at his home.
Joe was born May 25, 1941, in Menard, TX to Walter and Sarah Searcy. He grew up in Baytown, TX and graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1958 and then attended Lamar University in Beaumont, TX.
Joe joined the military in 1965 and served his country for 20 years, including during the Vietnam War, as an officer in the US Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 1985 and moved back to Baytown where he then took on various interests, including opening a wood-building furniture company and driving a school bus. He and his wife, Linda, decided to move to New Braunfels, TX in 1993 to enjoy their retirement years. Joe continued his enjoyment of woodworking and built hundreds of projects in his woodworking shop next to their house.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 32 years, Linda Benson Searcy. He is survived by his stepchildren: Michael Kovalcik of Huntsville, TX; Mitchell and Leigh Kovalcik of Huntsville, TX; Donna Gassiot of Tomball, TX; and David and Troy Kovalcik of Conroe, TX. Also, his grandsons: Christopher and Sarah Kovalcik of Georgetown, TX; Austin and Katie Kovalcik of Forney, TX; granddaughters Hailey Gassiot and Kaitlin Gassiot of Tomball, TX and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers-in-laws Freddie Benson of Canyon Lake, TX; Carey and Barbara Benson of Southlake, TX; Brett and Ana Benson of Grand Prairie, TX, and his sister-in-law Renita Godeaux of Ville Platte, LA.
Joe’s wish was to be cremated and his ashes, along with those of his wife Linda, be spread in the Guadalupe River near their New Braunfels home. A private memorial will be held April 23. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
