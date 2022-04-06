Peggy Kelsey passed away peacefully in Canyon Lake, TX on Thursday March, 24, 2022.
Peggy, born Margaret Rose Tower, was born on November 16, 1947 to William Zelos and Rosalia Tower in Corpus Christi, Texas. Peggy was the eldest of 9 brothers and sisters born to Bill and Rosie.
She is survived by her son and daughter. Her son, Michael William Shaw (Brenda Gayle Shaw) and their children, Michael Logan Shaw and John Mason Shaw. Her daughter, “Robin” Rita Theresa Gail Shaw (Scott David Hershey). She is also survived by 7 of her siblings Susie Willyard (Ron), Terry Doherty (Weldon), Marty Chatry (Michael), Kathleen Tower, Eileen Wilson, Barbie Cohen (David), Tim Tower (Miriam), as well as many of her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Kelsey, her parents, and her brother, Danny Tower.
Peggy attended High School at Carol High in Corpus Christi, and proceeded to study General Business / Accounting from Del Mar College in 1966. She worked as a Legal Secretary at Baker and Botts in Houston for approximately 30 years before retiring and moving to the New Braunfels area where she ran a small property management business for some time.
Peggy was a generous and kind person who also had a spicy sense of humor and an unwavering faith in the Lord. She was outgoing and energetic, with many friends and loved ones surrounding her in her final years in the Canyon Lake area.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis by the Lake Church on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Peggy will be buried with her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries
