Mrs. Olga Enriqueta Nanez Gaboriault

Olga Gaboriault passed away in her home the morning of December 18, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Ignacio and Ofilia Nanez of San Buena Ventura Coahuila, Mexico. Olga was 1 of 8 siblings in which she outlived all and will now join in heaven.
Olga was married to her loving husband Marcel Adrian Gaboriault for 62 years. She met him in Del Rio, Texas and moved to Hardwick, Vermont for a few years. They then lived in Ft. Stockton, Texas for over 50 years. Olga has been blessed with 6 daughters. She was preceded in death by daughter, Beatrice Lugo and son-in-law Mark McCain. Surviving daughters: Gloria McCain, Maria Medrano, Patricia Bueno, Ann Krause, and Linda Hughes. Surviving son-in-laws: Vincent Medrano, Robert Bueno, Douglas Krause, and Jeffrey Hughes. She enjoyed holding and playing with her 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Olga experienced many careers such as Nursing, Midwife, Restaurant Manager, and she retired from Ft. Stockton ISD as a member of the Cafeteria Staff in which she enjoyed visiting with the young children. Olga was very curious to learn new things and always worked very hard to provide quality service.
Her greatest accomplishments included becoming a US Citizen, involvement with the Catholic Church as a Guadalupana, member of the church choir, eucharistic minister, and a member of the bereavement committee serving meals.
Mrs. Gaboriault’s hobbies included singing, dancing, camping, cooking, knitting, traveling to places within the United States, Mexico, Canada, and cruising to Cayman Islands, and Jamaica.
Olga Gaboriault was relentless in sharing her passion of God, praying for and with others, and being Marcel’s life partner for the past 62 years. May you rest in peace!!
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a burial to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
