Loree Mary Snyder Pembleton passed away peacefully into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 at the age of 91 years old, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community in Buhler, KS.
A memorial service and private inurnment services at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the First United Methodist Church, New Braunfels, TX, in care of Buhler Mortuary, PO Box 589, Buhler, KS 67522.
