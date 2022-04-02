It is with deep sadness that the family of Ronnie E. Gulledge (83) announces his passing On Friday, March 25, 2022. On January 1, 1939, he was born and raised in Crossett, Arkansas, to John W. and Hazel F. (Tull) Gulledge Perdue. Ronnie lost his father at a young age and was blessed to have William A. Perdue as his father, mentor, and friend. Although Ronnie had been extended multiple college football scholarships upon graduation from Crossett High School, he opted to enlist into the US Air Force due to his sincere profound patriotism. Ronnie was a member of the Knight of Columbus and a Eucharistic minister at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, New Braunfels, TX.
Ronnie served in the Air Force for 21 years and retired at the rank of SMSgt from Tyndall, AFB, Florida, in 1977. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed in Texas, Greenland, Viet Nam, Oregon, Nevada and eventually ended his distinguished service in Florida. Second, to his family, his service to his country was one of his proudest achievements. While on active duty, Ron earned a BA in English and his MS in Clinical Psychology from the University of West Florida. After his service, Ron taught junior high English within the Bay County School District for two years. Not surprisingly, due to his extensive expertise in radar defense systems, in 1981, The Hughes Aircraft Company (Raytheon) extended him an opportunity. For the next 23 years, Ronnie worked for Hughes/Raytheon, and he was assigned to duties in California, Florida, England, Canada, and Arizona. When asked what he did for the company, with a playful grin, he would modestly reply, “Why, I am a rocket scientist!” In 2004, Ron retired for the second time, and he and Betty moved to New Braunfels, Texas.
Ronnie enjoyed the outdoors, from camping in the Sierras and Cascades, baseball umpiring in Nevada, deer hunting in Arkansas, snowmobiling in Canada, scuba diving in Florida, to being a premier tour guide of Stone Henge and the English countryside and even totem pole hunting in Vancouver. He loved music and, at one time, was a member of a country-western band playing the bass guitar and harmonicas. He always enjoyed playing music and singing with his nieces and nephews at family gatherings. Ronnie was an avid Boy Scout Troop leader in the US and abroad. In his downtime, he enjoyed woodworking, and due to an arm injury, he started crocheting for therapy and made countless blankets and hats for family and friends’ newborns. Ronnie was an avid reader and was never without an enjoyable book; as Betty would search for the ultimate buy, Ronnie could be found close by, reading while patiently waiting for his bride to return.
In 1958, while stationed at a remote radar site deep in East Texas, Ronnie met the love of his life, Betty Lou Goodwin. Ronnie and Betty agreed it was love at first sight and were married shortly after. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 64 beautiful years, Betty Lou (Goodwin) Gulledge. They are the proud parents of one daughter and three sons; Rhonda Hostler (Matthew) of Siloam Springs, AR; Fredrick Gulledge (Patricia) of Lewisville, NC; Gerald Gulledge of Lovelady, TX; and Raymond Gulledge (Bobby Jo) of Shapleigh, ME.; eight grandchildren Troy Hostler, Nyah Hostler, Alexander Gulledge, Katherine Gulledge, Abigail Gulledge, John Gulledge, Emelia Gulledge, and Mary Gulledge; sisters Phyllis Holliman and Janie Perdue, both of Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews.
May Ronnie always be remembered as a gentle, caring, intellectual, talented, and peaceful soul. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project; http://woundedwarriorproject.org. The family would like to thank the Kirkwood Manor and Christus Santa Rosa Hospital staff for their assistance and dedication as health care professionals. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
