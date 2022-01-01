Jo Ann S. Brown left our arms for the arms of her Savior on December 21, 2021. Her homecoming followed a life filled with love, and although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate her release from the restraints of this world.
Jo Ann was born to Elsa Warnecke Salge and Harry Salge on the afternoon of June 16, 1936, in New Braunfels, Texas. She spent her entire childhood in New Braunfels; developing friendships that would last throughout her entire lifetime.
Jo Ann married William H. (Bill) Brown on December 29, 1956. They moved to Jourdanton, Texas where all three of their sons were born. They returned to New Braunfels where they lived happily for 58 years until Bill’s passing in 2014.
Once settled in New Braunfels, Jo Ann was employed by Dr. Fischer’s Dental Practice as a bookkeeper and a dental assistant. She then entered Civil Service, and worked at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio until her retirement.
Jo Ann was instrumental in the planning of her High School Reunions. She maintained friendships with a majority of her high school friends until her passing. Many of these friends were part of her BUNCO club, and together they spent hours laughing and reminiscing.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Elsa Salge, her husband, Bill Brown, and her grandson, Will Brown. She is survived by her sons, William (Billy) Brown and wife Donna, Mark Brown and wife Chris, and Steven Brown, and wife Christie. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kailey Brown, Kyler Brown, Hunter Brown, Brandi Rodriguez and husband Joe, Bobby Heine and wife Mirela, Robert Brown and wife Margot, Jessica McCoy and husband Holt, and Stephanie Obelgoner and husband Jason, and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home, followed by burial at Guadalupe Memorial Park. After conclusion, the family would like friends to gather back at Zoeller Funeral Home for refreshments and reminiscing over a life well lived.
Commented