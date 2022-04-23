Charles (Chuck) Allen Purgason

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.