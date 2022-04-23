Charles (Chuck) Allen Purgason of Canyon Lake, born July 23 1959, left us to join his family on April 5, 2022. He was an avid Spurs, Astros, Longhorns and Cowboys fan. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing at Canyon Lake and the coast with friends and family. Chuck was a carpenter for many years and loved being outdoors. He is proceeded in death by his father, Dub Purgason, mother Sara Purgason, brother Rick Purgason and sister Donna Purgason. Chuck had a smile for everyone he met. He will be missed by many friends and family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home at Canyon Lake in Sattler.
