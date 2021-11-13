Thomas Michael Gallaway

June 11, 1942 -
November 7, 2021
Tom Gallaway, a loving and gentle man, filled with kindness and the love of God, passed away at home in Boerne, Texas, after complications from bladder cancer and heart failure. Born in Overton, Texas, to Marianna and Edd Gallaway, he excelled in academics, sports, and band, graduating London High School in 1960. He loved water skiing and was always adventurous. Tom graduated Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1964 and married Georgia Pletz. After working for Shell Oil, he completed Master of Science in Civil Engineering with a focus on Structural Engineering at the University of Texas in Austin in 1971. They moved to New Braunfels and he continued his career as a Registered Professional Engineer. They shared the joys of three children, his advanced academic studies, and his early career.
In 1980, Tom Gallaway and Earl Cutler formed Cutler-Gallaway Services, Inc. As a partner of CGS, Tom directed the structural engineering design of many diverse projects during the firm’s 35 years of serving clients in San Antonio, the United States, and overseas. Tom had many loyal clients who trusted him with their structural engineering work. One special project was the investigation of the towers and stay cables of the Alamodome for the City of San Antonio. In 1985, he married Jennifer Heywood. They served together in Bible Study Fellowship and First Baptist Church, New Braunfels. He began taking photographs of family, friends, and nature as a hobby. Sadly, Jennifer passed away in 2005.
Tom became President and sole owner of Cutler-Gallaway Services in 2005. He married Kathy Cody in 2008. He earned awards in photography contests, they opened an art gallery, and he built a portfolio of photographs that leave a legacy of beauty. In 2014, Tom suffered a stroke. For the next seven years, he met with strength and grace the challenges of life in a wheelchair and difficulties with speaking and swallowing. In 2015, he sold CGS to Barker Structural in San Antonio. They built a lovely life in the hill country around his needs. He was strong and patient through times that would have broken others and never lost his sense of humor. He loved us well. His deep faith in Christ was his guiding light.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children: Mike (Penny), Melani, Tim (Stacey); Jennifer’s children: Walter (Lisa), Betsy (Geoff); Kathy’s children: Paul (Whitney), Sarah (Andrew); 16 grandchildren: Lauren, Kenzie (Kyle), Luke, Sammi (Tyler), Lyndsey, Berkeley, Bella, Bear, Tripp, Carson, Jackson, Caleb, Matthew, Samira, Quinn, Ashton; sister, Patsy; brother, Dick; Mary (Rick), Libby (Fred), nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Porter Loring Mortuary North Chapel.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2021 2:00 PM SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK, MEMORIAL SERVICE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2021 4:00 PM EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF RECONCILIATION.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: TBarM - Tom Gallaway Memorial Scholarship Fund (tbarm.org) or to Linking Lives (linkinglives.info)
