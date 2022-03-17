Jo Ann (Butler) Smith, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, in New Braunfels. She was born on December 25, 1937, to Jim and Eva Lee (Bradford) Butler in Mont Belvieu. In 1956, she graduated from Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu. She married Ben Smith on October 3, 1957, in Conroe.
In 1995, Jo Ann retired from Barbers Hill I.S.D. After their retirement, Ben and Jo Ann moved to New Braunfels. She said that staying busy was what kept her young. Jo Ann kept busy with volunteer work. Jo Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels. Jo Ann volunteered at FUMCNB on Monday mornings.
Jo Ann was also a very devoted member of the New Braunfels Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association. The NBPD was near and dear to her heart. She was very well known for the banana pudding that she brought to various police department functions. Everyone knew what was in the red Igloo when she arrived to set up for a function. She also volunteered on Wednesdays in the Records Department at the NBPD. Jo Ann looked forward to the Comal County Fair and Wurstfest. She volunteered parking cars at those events to raise money for the NBCPAAA’s projects. Blue Santa was very dear to her, and she devoted numerous hours to that cause.
Jo Ann was predeceased by her husband of almost 60 years, Ben Smith, her parents, Jim Morris and Eva Lee Butler, her sisters, Glenda Meismer and Debra Thayer, her son-in-law, Wes Shelton, and granddogs, Peanut, Jam and Jelly.
She is survived by daughter, Vickie Smith, daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Randy Sanders, granddaughter, Jenn Sanders, and her fiancé, Kris Tilley, grandson, Eric Sanders, granddog, Butter, great-granddog, Ichigo, and great-grandcats, Maple and Felix, our adopted brother, David Griffith, and the special additions to the Smith family, Veronica, Joe, and David Sabedra, and many family and friends too numerous to list here.
There are so many people that we would like to thank. Thank you to friends and family for the outpouring of love, prayers, visits, email, phone calls, cards, flowers, plants and support for our family during Jo Ann’s hospitalization and rehabilitation. A special thank you to Sundance Inn Healthcare for Jo Ann’s excellent care by the nurses and staff. Last but not least, we would like to thank Elara Caring Hospice for their quick response and compassionate care. We couldn’t have done this without all of you.
Jo Ann touched a lot of lives and she will be deeply missed. Until we see her again someday, she will live in our hearts.
A Memorial Service for Jo Ann will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name should mail it to NPBD Blue Santa at New Braunfels Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association (“NBCPAAA”) memo Blue Santa, Attention: Rhonda Haas, 1488 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130. Any questions, contact Blue Santa @ (830) 221- 4575 or at their website:BlueSanta@nbtexas.org
