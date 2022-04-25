Charles Walker Thompson, Maj (USMC) RET

In sadness, the family of Major Charles W. Thompson, announces his passing on April 6, 2022, at the age of 85. He is survived by five children: Walker Thompson, Bridgette McClung, Todd Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Tiffany Woodard and his sister Nancy Keesee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred R. Thompson and Sara Walker Thompson, and daughter Nancy Beth. Charles had nine grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
Interment service will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery shelter #2 on May 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM. Charles will receive full honors from the USMC Honor Guard.
