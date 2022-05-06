Jimmy Lee Laurence (Corpus Christi) passed away in early April 2022 in New Braunfels, TX. He is survived by his son, James Philip Laurence (Courtney), his granddaughter, Lyla, (Corpus Christi), his mom, Barbara Laurence of New Braunfels, brother Randy Laurence (Phyllis) Quemado TX, sister, Melissa Lee (Darwin), nephews Jesse, Matt, Kevin, Joey and Travis, nieces Jennifer and Kelley. His dad, Jesse R. Laurence predeceased him as well as his beloved dogs, Rusty, Shena, Peanut, Cashew, Cricket and Boidog.
