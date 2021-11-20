Inez “Nezzie” Young passed away peacefully from this earthly home on November 18, 2021 in New Braunfels, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Fred Young. She is survived by her son Kim Young and wife, Debbie; her granddaughters, Shannon Sample and husband, Brian, and Melissa Jalufka and husband, Kalen, and her five beautiful great-grandchildren: Hayley, Macy, and Logan Sample, and Charlee and Kasen Jalufka, and special family members Karen and Buddy Fowler.
Inez was born to Johnny and Erna Wegeman on November 15, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1945.
Fred and Inez were married August 8, 1947. In their early years, Fred and Inez loved watching and supporting their son Kim in all of his sporting events, especially baseball. Fred and Inez enjoyed being active and competing in the area bowling leagues and playing tennis. Nezzie spent many years working as a school secretary at New Braunfels Jr High School and at Dr. Schaefer’s office running the office like clockwork. She took pride in caring for her home and family with the utmost detail. In her retirement years, she loved to travel the world with Fred and their friends, accumulating albums upon albums of photos and memories from their numerous trips. They also enjoyed quiet days at home with their beloved dachshunds. Sunday afternoons were spent visiting with Melissa and Shannon. They loved spending time with their Mawmaw (and Pawpaw), as they were lovingly called. Fred and Nezzie enjoyed hearing about what was going on in their lives and were very supportive and generous in making their dreams come true. In more recent years, Mawmaw enjoyed Sunday afternoon visits, Birthday parties and holidays with her 5 great-grandchildren as well. She lived a full and happy life, making cherished memories with her many loved ones. Nezzie was adored by many friends and family and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff at Gruene Senior Living who cared for Nezzie with great love and compassion in her final days.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2021 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: First Protestant Church of New Braunfels.
