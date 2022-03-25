Funeral services for Margaret Moran Harper were stated incorrectly as April 26th 2022. Funeral services for Margaret Moran Harper will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on March 26th at 1:00 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels native finds ‘surreal’ scene at military surplus store
- Community rallies to support former sports star who is starting cancer battle
- Caroline Wersterfer
- Father Samuel Heitkamp
- DWI arrests, fires, wrecks keep crews busy over the break
- Janice “Jamie” Yvonne (Powell) Friesenhahn
- George Green’s support of Carrie Isaac stokes D73 runoff campaign
- Willma P. Seidel
- Trial set for man accused of assault on rideshare driver
- Fatality wreck, 3-car accident tie up FM 725
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented