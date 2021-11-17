Glenn Wayne Ostberg, Sr., age 88, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on November 11, 2021. Glenn was born on March 22, 1933 in Pine City, MN to the late Reuben Eric Ostberg and Jenny Dorothy Beckman. Glenn married Muriel Franzwa on December 27, 1958 in Modena, WI. He is survived by his wife, Muriel of 62 years; daughters, Deborah, Jill, Judy, Sally, Lynda and Sara; son, “Chip” Glenn W. Ostberg, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Gordon; sisters, Margarie Bidinger, Dorothy Skamfer and by a grandson, Rick Dingmann. Glenn grew up in St. Cloud, MN and worked with his father in the automotive business, which is where he developed his love of repairing and selling automobiles. Glenn had many automotive businesses from 1967 to 1982 in the Chippewa Falls, WI area and retired to New Braunfels in 1982. In 1984, Glenn began his second journey into the automotive industry and was a successful business man in the New Braunfels area. After 35 years of semi-retirement, Glenn finally closed the doors at the young age of 87. A time to visit with the family will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 777 W. San Antonio St. here in New Braunfels. Visitation will resume starting at 1:00 PM and will last up until service time at 2:30 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ostberg family for a future memorial or, a donation to St. Paul Lutheran Church: www.nbstpaul.org in Glenn’s name is preferred. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
