Sept. 12 1954 - Jan. 11, 2022
Gerald Glenn Boren, age 67, passed away in the presence of loving family Tuesday, January the 11th at his home in Bulverde, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer.
Glenn is survived by his wife Kathy, his son Dustin, daughter-in-law Brandace, grandchildren Brody and Blakely, all of Spicewood, Texas, his brother Bobby Boren and his wife Gracie of Red Rock, Texas, sister Rhonda Boren of Spring Branch, Texas, and sister-in-laws Jodie Boren of New Braunfels, Texas, and Melba Riedel of Seguin, Texas. Glenn is also survived by nephews Rusty, Rory, and Jim Bob Boren, and nieces Phyllis Hughes, Reba Waller, Kerri Caldwell, Racee Martin, Jenny Boren, Jackie Lloyd, Jasau Lyne Jordanoff, and Casey Cunningham, as well as numerous grand-nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Magnes Leon and Vida Opal Boren, and brothers Darrell, Homer, and Kenny Boren, and brother-in-law Al Cunningham.
Glenn Boren was born in Uvalde, Texas on September 12, 1954. The son of a rancher, Glenn grew up on several ranches in the Texas Hill Country where his father was foreman. After moving to a large cattle ranch in Nevada with his entire family during his early elementary years, Glenn returned to the Texas Hill Country two years later with his mother, father, and older sister after his father was severely injured in a gas explosion. There he attended Sherwood and Bulverde Elementary School, as well as Canyon High School. During those years under the tutelage of his father and older brothers he began to hone his skills as a horse trainer and farrier and would eventually grow into a well-respected practitioner of both professions for the next 50 years. In his late teens and earlier twenties Glenn also garnered success on the local rodeo circuit as a bull rider. It was at one such rodeo that he met and married his wife of 45 years, the former Kathy Gray. After incurring a back injury while competing as a bull rider, Glenn made a living as a fence contractor for five years before he eventually transitioned back to being a farrier and horse trainer in the greater Comal County area, earning the respect of many equestrians as a foremost authority in most things pertaining to horses. He and Kathy were also active on the American Quarter Horse show circuit during the 1980s and 90s.
A highly creative and talented, yet humble craftsman, Glenn was a self-taught welder and blacksmith, using those talents to create a multitude of metal and horseshoe sculptures honoring the cowboy and western lifestyle. His artistry extended beyond metalworks as he was also accomplished at drawing and painting, and an amateur musician and comedic songwriter. During his youth, while his family owned the Spring Branch Dance Hall, Glenn also was known as an adept Country and Western dancer.
During his later years, he and Kathy took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren, sharing his unique knowledge of the cowboy way of life with them, while also picking up the hobby of renovating horse trailers. A highly principled man, Glenn was known for his loving kindness to others, and his keen, yet self-disclosing sense of humor, and a deeply rooted sense of undying loyalty and devotion to his family, all of which will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service for Glenn will be held Saturday, February 19th at Tejas Rodeo Arena Pavilion at 2:00 PM. Special thanks to Dr. Ronald Drengler and the Start Center and River City Hospice. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented