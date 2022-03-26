Irene M. Luna was born on February 11, 1946 in New Braunfels, Texas, to Julio Sr. and Maria Madero. Irene was called home to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Julio Madero, Jr. and her sister Olivia Ortiz. Irene is survived by her sons Joe Luna, Jr. and wife Celeste, and Edward Madero, sister-in-law Rosa Madero, and brother-in-law Juan Ortiz. She is also survived by granddaughters Elliana Luna, Marissa Luna, and Melanie Madero, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Irene loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed listening to her music, watching her novelas, and going to dances. After every visit, she never forgot to make the sign of the cross and bless her family on their way out. Her faith kept her close to God, and she is no longer suffering, but is now in the presence of our Lord.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home (415 S. I35, New Braunfels, TX).
Visitation will begin again at 9:00 am at Sunset Memorial Oaks on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, followed by 10:00 am Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church (245 S. Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, TX).
Irene will be forever in our hearts.
