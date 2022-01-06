Henry Earl Ford Sr., age 73, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Henry was born December 31, 1948 in Nachez, Mississippi.
A public viewing and visitation for Henry will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A memorial service will occur Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
