Beulah Jennings peacefully left this world to be with the Lord on December 22, 2021. Beulah was born in Karnes City, Texas on June 25, 1931 to Jessie B. Sumerlin, Sr. and Lodemia Stevens. She married David Lee Jennings On September 5, 1948,and was married for 54 years at the time of his death. Her whole world was first and foremost the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Beulah had several great passions in life. One was her love for children. Anyone who knew Beulah automatically became one of her children and called her Mema. This was evident in her work with the PTA, Girl Scouts, Little League Baseball, and Sunday School teaching, all on a volunteer basis. When New Braunfels Police Department and the School Districts joined to form the crossing guards for the schools, Beulah was one of the first to sign up, eventually becoming the supervisor. A position she served for several years.
Another great passion was her love of cooking. She was known for her candy, cakes, cookies and homemade corndogs. She always supplied plenty of goodies for all her kids no matter what the occasion was. Bus trips for sporting events, special school activities or when someone was forward deployed in the military or church luncheons. Her candy was always a big hit and went fast. Her birthday cakes and large chocolate chips cookies were always a special treat at someone’s birthday party.
Beulah loved baseball and watching her Texas teams play. She was a huge Texas Rangers and Astros fan. Many a night and day she would watch her favorite team on television. Sometimes she even watched replays of an earlier game just to be watching baseball.
Beulah loved the Lord and was a member of the New Braunfels Church of Christ. Worshiping the Lord was always the main focus in her life.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Jessie B. Sumerlin, Sr. and Lodemia Stevens Sumerlin; husband: David Lee Jennings; son: Timothy Lynn Jennings; brothers: Ernest Sumerlin, Eddie Sumerlin, Sylvin Sumerlin, Wallace Sumerlin, Jessie B. Sumerlin, Jr.; sisters, Lucille Carter, Fern Hicks,Verdie Kennedy, Mammie Roberts, Beuna Bryson and Velma Mica.
She is survived by daughter, Brenda Sullivan (MJ) of New Braunfels, Texas; son: Jim Jennings (Nanci) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter, Karon Naumann (Ron) of College Station, Texas; son, Robert Allen Jennings of Florida; grandchildren, Tammy Wygle (Wayne) of Noble, Oklahoma; Michael Sullivan (Sunni) of Seguin, Texas; David Stiles, Sr. of Canyon Lake, Texas; Ida Stiles of Canyon Lake, Texas; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wygle of Noble, Oklahoma; Austin Wygle of Charlesto, South Carolina; Kristina Katkuri (Sujan) of India; Billie Jean Castillo of Canyon Lake, Texas; David Stiles, Jr (Casey) of Fort Worth, Texas. Numerous great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and multiple children in heart.
A public viewing and visitation for Beulah will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A Funeral Service will occur Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Jennings family.
Commented