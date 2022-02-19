August 1, 1930
Lillian Ruth Kresta Fikac was born to Joseph and Julia Kresta on Aug. 1, 1930, in Hallettsville, Texas.
She grew up on the family farm, helping harvest the crops and tending to the various farm animals. She learned the value of hard work, and to accept adversity when her father became blind at the age of 33, when she was 10. He showed her that problems should not keep you from enjoying life.
She married Leonard Henry Fikac on Feb. 15, 1949, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Witting, Texas. Lillian and Leonard were true partners and celebrated their 70th anniversary together before Leonard passed on July 6, 2019. They had four children: David, Danny, Peggy and Donald, who was born and died on Sept. 13, 1950.
Lillian and Leonard started their marriage in Yoakum, Texas, then moved to Shiner, Texas, and finally made New Braunfels, Texas, their permanent home.
Lillian loved spending time with her husband and family. She was always there for them, eager to hear about their lives, to help them and to encourage their dreams. She never forgot a special occasion, and she particularly enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, searching for the perfect gift and baking never-equaled cookies for holidays. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially the cats who knew they could find a meal and safe spot at the Fikac home.
Lillian and Leonard were members of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, and they always attended weekly Mass and holy day services.
Besides keeping an always-tidy home and raising her family with Leonard, Lillian worked for many years at Kmart, where she impeccably managed a department of the store and made friends whom she cherished.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; their infant son, Donald; her sisters, Margie Pavlas and Lucille Grahmann; and her brother, Ben Kresta. She is survived by children and their spouses, David (Kathy), Danny (Suzanne) and Peggy (Rick Anderson); and her grandchildren, Danny Jr. and his fiancée, Terri Boyer-Parsons, Robert, Emily, David James (Megan), and Nicolas. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Service times:
Visitation will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels from 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Lillian Fikac to the SOS Food Bank in New Braunfels, either online, dropped off at 256 W. Merriweather or mailed to P.O. Box 311032, New Braunfels, Texas, 78131-1032.
