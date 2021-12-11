July 27, 1950
December 8, 2021
Adam Treviño Campos, Sr., of Marion, TX, unexpectantly passed away the afternoon of December 8, 2021, at the age of 71. He was born on July 27, 1950 to Noe Olvera Campos and Angelita Treviño Campos in New Braunfels, TX.
He was big on BBQing and spending time with friends and family, even though he was a man of a few words. His passion was his unconditional love for his grandchildren. He attended their football games, shared his knowledge on vehicle maintenance, and was there for moral support in their lives. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Adam is survived by his loving wife, Micaela Campos of Marion, TX; his daughter, Monica Campos of Marion, TX; his son, Adam Campos, Jr. of Marion, TX; his grandchildren, Adrian Christopher Campos (Brianna), Martin Corona III, Gabriel Corona, and Aliyah Campos of California; his siblings, Jamie T. Campos of San Antonio, TX; and Diana Villarreal of New Braunfels, TX; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels.
Graveside will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:30am at Marion Cemetery in Marion, Texas.
