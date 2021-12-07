Kirk S. Kothmann, DVM, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, in Bulverde, Texas at the age of 62. Dr. K was born on May 5, 1959 in San Angelo, Texas to Carleton and Barbara Rue Kothmann.
In 1994, Dr. Kothmann and his wife moved to Bulverde, TX and founded Bulverde Animal Hospital. At the age of five years old, he knew he wanted to be a veterinarian. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1985 with a doctor’s degree in veterinarian medicine. In the same year, he met his wife, Theressa (Powell) Kothmann from Sulphur Springs, TX. In 1995, they opened Bulverde Animal Hospital. Their motto was to treat their client’s pets as family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Theressa Kothmann; children; Whitney and Stephanie Kothmann; parents; Carleton and Barbara Rue Kothmann; siblings; Eric and his wife, Connie Kothmann and Kyle and his, wife Melissa Kothmann; his mother-in-law; Sharlyn (Powell) Vaughn; brother-in-law; John Powell, and his wife, LaWana; sister-in-law; Linda Mathes and her husband, Bryan. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father-in-laws; Tommy Powell and Ray Vaughn; his sister-in-law; Susan Bennett, and nephew; Chris Bennett.
Donations can be made to:
Bulverde Area Humane Society
P. O. Box 50
Bulverde, TX 78163
Or
Kothmann Fellowship Trust (a trust being established as a scholarship fund for a high school senior who desires to pursue a career in the pet industry.)
262 Persimmon Hill
Bulverde, TX 78163
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 with a Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 PM.
Services will held at:
247 Church
5415 N Loop 1604 E (Exit Judson Rd from 1604 Loop E)
San Antonio, TX
Live Stream Available At:
https://www.my247church.org/247-media
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
