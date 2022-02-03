Don Curtis Lackey

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Windy...with freezing rain during the morning...becoming light throughout the afternoon. Potential for some icing. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.