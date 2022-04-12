October 17, 1930 - April 8, 2022
Mary Jo Goodwin Morris (91) was born near Lufkin, TX on October 17, 1930. She was raised in nearby Allentown on a family farm with six siblings and remembered those days as among the happiest times of her life. Her brothers and sisters shared their treasured memories often and all remained very close with each other and their families throughout their lives.
Mary Jo graduated from Lufkin High School and attended Stephen F. Austin State University. She was a twirler in both high school and college. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living twirler from SFAS University. In recent years, she was honored by the university where she was on the field with her baton during the halftime performance. She was one proud Lumberjack!
She married Gordon (Ferrell) Morris, the love of her life, in the fall of 1950. Together, they raised four boys in Pasadena, TX. She often said those years were spent at “church, the grocery store, PTA and bleachers, bleachers, bleachers.” Her home on Wilma Lois was always welcoming to friends and family and many friends of her sons made it their second home.
Mary Jo worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber for many years and as a substitute teacher for the Pasadena Independent School District. She retired at the age of seventy from the Harris County District Clerks’ Office.
Prior to her retirement, she joined her husband, Ferrell, for a three-year stint in Saudi Arabia where she opened a preschool and taught children from all over the world. While overseas, the ever-adventurous Mary Jo visited twenty-four countries. Her love of travel was evident in her home with many pictures and artifacts from all over the world.
One of Mary Jo’s most prized roles was her role as Grandma Mary Jo! Her grandchildren and great grandchildren could always count on her for some real fun and adventure. One example of an adventure with her was the many Christmas trips to downtown Houston where they would listen to the bank choir sing carols as they enjoyed some warm gingerbread cookies. Then they would tour the underground tunnels and finish up with a big lunch at the Old Spaghetti Warehouse. Some other memories involved crabbing, driving with her, Easter in Allentown, getting cards for every occasion, climbing the brick wall in the kitchen, and the swinging door! They were blessed to have the coolest Grandma ever and she treasured each of them!
Mary Jo loved walking the beach and gathering seashells. Her love of photography became her passion, and she could spend countless hours reminiscing over the fond memories those photos brought to her. All family members knew they could count on her to take lots of pictures at every event…even when they may have had a mouth full of food! She often said if she could write a book, it would be a “best seller” and commented on how wonderful, interesting, and blessed her life had been.
Mary Jo was a member of First Baptist Church, Pasadena, for over fifty years. After moving to New Braunfels in 2005, she became a member of Oakwood Church for over sixteen years. She loved her church, her Bible Study class, and friends, but most of all, she loved working with and teaching young children about God. She was devoted to her daily bible reading and prayer. She was loyal to her church, family, and friends, and above all to God. Immediately after her move to Georgetown in October 2021, she was happy to find another church home at Crestview Baptist Church. While her time there was short, she enjoyed attending and sometimes watching the service in the theater at her assisted living building.
Preceded in death by her husband Gordon Ferrell Morris, son John Alton (Butch) Morris; parents Roy Alton and Mary Elizabeth (Modisette) Goodwin; sisters Irma Lee (Goodwin) O’Bryan, Elizabeth Ann “Boots” (Goodwin) Reese, and brother Gerald Alton Goodwin.
Mary Jo is survived by her sons Gordon F. Morris, Jr. (wife, Denise), Robert J Morris (wife, Jean), and Max. D. Morris. She also has six grandchildren: Meredith Morrow (husband, Matt), Matt Morris (wife, Annett), Mason Morris, Tyler Morris, Destiny Henderson (husband Chris), and David Morris and thirteen great-grandchildren, as well as brother, Royce Eldra Goodwin, sisters Wanda Sue Raney, Betty Lou Gulledge, and sister-in-law Mary (wife of Gerald) Goodwin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. Funeral services will be held at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels on Thursday, April 14, at 11 am. Final resting services will be on Friday, April 15 at 1 pm at the South Park Cemetery, Pearland, TX. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Bible Blessings for Kids…sharing God’s Word one Bible at a time to children in need of a Bible
To donate in honor of Mary Jo Morris:
Mail check to:
First Baptist Church Smithville
PO Box 746
Smithville Tx 78957
Or online at:
Secure.myvanco.com/L-Z362/campaign/C-11Z6H
With Mary Jo Morris Memorial in the notes
Church Phone 512-237-2176
Commented