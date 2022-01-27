Doris Grimm

Doris passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 96.
Born in New Braunfels, Texas on March 28, 1925 to Alwin & Lillie (Haag) Mueller she spent her entire life in New Braunfels.
She married her husband of 63 years Dan Grimm on August 5, 1944. Her entire working career was at Mission Valley Mills.
Doris is survived by her three daughters Donna Lux, Dannell (Jerome) Norris both of New Braunfels, Texas, Karen (Frank) Forshage of Luling, Texas Grandchildren Rhonda Lux Acker of New Braunfels, Tx., Dee Andra Norris of San Antonio, Tx, Justine (Russell) Gaskamp of Marlborough NH, Martin (Richelle) Lux New Braunfels, Tx. Great-Grandchildren Katie and Nathan Acker, Jacob, Ella and Ava Lux all of New Braunfels, Tx., and very special friend Joll Lafoe of San Antonio, Tx. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dan Grimm, brother Willie Mueller, son-in-law Harry L. Lux and grandson Jerry Lee Acker.
Special thanks to care giver Diane Rouse and all the dear friends from Meals on Wheels, Dr. Hoaran Yu, Julia Abell P.A., all the staff and nurses at both Sundance Health Care and Christus Santa Rosa.
A graveside service for Doris will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Many thanks for all the prayers from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation Meals of Wheels Program, 655 Landa St, New Braunfels, Tx 78130 or the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Grimm family.
