Mason Tyler Simon,
age 30, of New Braunfels Texas, passed away April 5th, 2022.
Everyone who knew Mason knew how selfless and kind he was. Mason was a wonderful husband, Father, brother, and son. Mason is survived by wife Rachel Simon; children Brylee; Skylar, & Trenton; sister Ashley Simon and parents, Annie & Rodney Simon, and numerous family members. We will miss him more than words can say.
Mason was able to gift his heart, both lungs, kidneys, pancreas, and liver to seven individuals giving them a second chance at life.
Services will be held at 1pm Saturday April 16th at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Mason Simon at Donate Life Texas https://www.gifttool.com/donations/. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented