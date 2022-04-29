Linda Lenore Ray, an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on April 13, 2022 at the age of 81. She is survived by her cherished sons Randal Ray of New Braunfels, TX and Daniel Ray of Pleasanton, CA, her daughter in-law Satomi and granddaughter Emi. She was beloved by her surviving sisters Gayle McQueen of Cypress, TX and Debbie Freitas of San Lorenzo, CA and their families. Linda was an extremely talented artist and her beautiful creations will continue to bring joy to her entire family. She was a passionate cook and loved collecting and trying recipes on Pinterest (a treasure trove remains for all to enjoy) She achieved “Master Gardener” status and was our go to gal for all her family and friends gardening questions. She went through great lengths to keep squirrels away from her bird feeders and deer from eating her beautiful flower garden. She enjoyed planning her themed Bunco Group events, special event planning for Garden Club and getting together with the Wine Club girls and many other friends.
Linda’s easy going joy for life inspired all those around her and continue to help her family and friends know that those dearest to us never really leave us. They live on in the way she cared, shared and made us happy. She will forever live in our hearts.
