Fernando Martinez passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 14, 2022. He was born June 25, 1961 in Floresville, TX to Teleforo “Shorty” and Mary Martinez.
Fernando grew up and spent most of his life in Spring Branch, TX with his family. Fernando never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He cherished his time with family and his grandchildren who were the light of his life. He worked for Ingram Readymix for over eight years. Fernando was also employed with Twin Sisters Dance Hall where he was known as the “Maintenance Man” and worked as security for several of their events.
Fernando is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tonie Martinez; parents, Shorty and Mary Martinez; children, Jeff Warren and wife Kelly of Georgetown, TX, Quentin and wife Lara Johndrow of Boerne, TX, and Tracy and husband Jonathan Zuniga of Spring Branch, TX; siblings, Mary Martinez of Spring Branch, TX, Orlando Martinez and wife Tani of Spring Branch, TX, Ciria Kitzel and husband Donald of Spring Branch, TX, Adelfo Martinez of Kendalia, TX, Irma Hernandez and husband Theodore of New Braunfels, TX, Lolita Wolfe and husband Robert of Canyon Lake, TX, Lora Martinez and husband Rick of San Antonio, TX, Armando Martinez and wife Laura of San Antonio, TX, Elvia Rustin of San Antonio, TX, Richard Martinez of Midland, TX, and Monica Martinez of San Antonio, TX, Lenny Martinez and wife Misty of Bulverde, TX. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
Funeral services honoring Fernando’s life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Crofts – Crow Funeral Chapel in Blanco, TX. Visitation will begin that morning at 10:00 AM.
