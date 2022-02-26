Funeral Arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Margaret Staudt of New Braunfels who passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the age of 89. Any donations would be appreciated by the daughter. Please visit www.zoellerfuneralhm.com for updated service information.
