Gerlene Lehmann Goebel passed away on January 21, 2022 at the age of 85 from lung cancer. She was the youngest of 7 children. Born on March 11, 1936 to Arnold Lehmann, Sr. and Annie Schoelzel Lehmann.
Gerlene was born in Geronimo, TX on a farm where she and her siblings picked cotton among other farm chores. She decided to move to New Braunfels with her sister Nelda and start her career at Mission Valley Textile Mills. She retired in 1991 to take care of her mother.
Gerlene met the love of her life, Harold Goebel at a dance. The couple married on June 7, 1953 at Friedens Church in Geronimo, TX. They made their home in New Braunfels, TX where they welcomed a son, Brian, on November 4, 1956 and a daughter, Shelley, on Easter Sunday, April 22, 1962.
Gerlene was a very strong, hard-working woman all her life. She was an incredible mom, grandmother, and great grandmother and the greatest scratch off Queen ever. She will be missed by many family members and friends and her beloved dog, Cookie.
Gerlene was preceded in death by her parents, and infant sister, Irene; brothers, Leroy (Evelyn) Lehmann, Everett (Benola) Lehmann, Arnold (Elaine) Lehmann, Jr.; sisters, Nelda Schrank, and Evelyn (Melvin), Schwarzlose; mother and father-in-law, Erwin and Melitta Goebel; and sisters-in-law, Ellen Timmerman, and Vivian Dietert.
Gerlene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Dolly Goebel; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Craig Schulle; grandchildren Chelsea Talkmitt and husband Chance, Drew Schulle and wife Kristen; great grandsons, Holden and Harrison Talkmitt; and Luke Schulle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Linda Goebel; sisters-in-law, Lucille Whitney, and Josie Lehmann; and many awesome and loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 pm. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
