Lowell Milton McKanna, 85, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New Braunfels, Texas. Larger than life, Lowell McKanna, left a legacy of honor, integrity, duty, hard work, and service.
Lowell was born in Berthoud, Colorado on May, 26, 1937, and moved to Denver in 1939, where he lived for 46 years. In 1959, he graduated from the University of Denver and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving active duty and in reserves until 1976, leaving the Marines having achieved the rank of Major.
During his time in Denver, Lowell founded and managed two successful businesses with his father, Everett McKanna. In the mountain wilderness of Colorado, Lowell pursued his passion for dirt biking for 33 years (into his 70’s), often accompanied by his son, Michael McKanna.
Having sold his businesses in Colorado, Lowell moved to Houston, Texas, and married Peggy Martin. Lowell and Peggy retired to Lake McQueeney and became active in the community; the Republican Party, Friends of Lake McQueeney, the Guadalupe County Humane Society, the GBRA, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife. Lowell also served as the president of the Pinnacle Council and was a director on the Eden Hill Board.
Lowell is survived by his wife of 37 years, Peggy Ann McKanna; son, Michael McKanna, and wife Molly of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Michelle Beal of Dallas, Texas; stepson, Stacey Spencer and wife Diane of Houston, Texas, and adopted daughter, Kathy Dodd of Calvert, Texas. Lowell was beloved by his six grandchildren; Meredith, Kevin and Andrew McKanna, Sydney Beal, and Ian and Maggie Hirtz and three God daughters, Amy Harris, Emily Grigg and Lindsey Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Pinnacle, EdenHill Chapel at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the EdenHill Benevolent Fund, 631 Lakeview Blvd, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
