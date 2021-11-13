Orton Gobern “Alex” Keatts, 90, formally of Las Cruces, New Mexico and then of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021 in New Braunfels. He was born February 7, 1931 in Dallas, Texas to Gobern and Charlotte (Campbell) Keatts.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anne Keatts and his brother Bill Keatts. He is survived by his two sons, Larry Keatts and Mark Keatts and daughter in-law Lori Keatts, two step sons Michael and John Owen and step daughter Diane Smothermon. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lindsey (Keatts) Gray and grandson in-law Taylor Gray, Ryan Keatts and granddaughter in-law Megan Keatts and great grandchild, Arya Keatts and 7 step grandchildren.
Alex initially worked for Continental Oil Company then became a successful restaurateur and ultimately a Realtor / Broker. He was also a lifelong member of the Rotary Club for well over 50 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Monday November 29th, 2021 in the Wine Room at the Gruene River Grill in New Braunfels, Texas.
