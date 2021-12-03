On November 28, 2021, Edith Jane Redford, passed away peacefully and joined the love of her life, Randall W. Redford in Heaven.
Her story begins on March 30, 1946 when she and her twin sister (Ethel) were born to John and Mabel (Dzernowski) Karstetter. She married Randall on June 10, 1967 and their earthly union lasted 51 years. Her legacy continues on through their loving daughters, Deborah (Randy) Rice and Nicole (David) Berry, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous family and friends. Edith was affectionally known as Mom, Grandma, Kabushka, Edie and DeeDee. She was a stay-at-home mom who thoroughly enjoyed baking all kinds of cookies, collecting recipes and cook books from all over and feeding her deer at Edie’s Diner. She enjoyed traveling all around the United States and England.
She was a petite little lady that has left a huge impact on everyone she met. It has been said she never met a stranger, which describes her completely.
Edith’s favorite charities are Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, Senior Citizen’s of Comal County, American Cancer Society and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic church Thrift Store, if you would like to donate in her memory.
