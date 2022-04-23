Donald A. Kronkosky, a resident of New Braunfels, was born to August and Etelka Kronkosky on August 1, 1943 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Donald passed away on April 15, 2022 at the age of 78 at Remarkable Healthcare in Seguin.
He grew up in New Braunfels and attended Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School, New Braunfels High School, the University of Texas and Southwest Texas State College. He earned a Master’s Degree in Biology and worked at the Texas Department of Health Lab in Austin. He served in the local National Guard for several years. Donald was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He was a member of the Wurstfest Association where he volunteered on the finance committee. One of his favorite hobbies was bowling. He belonged to the Solms Bowling Club and represented Solms during competitive bowling tournaments. During high school Donald played on the Unicorn baseball team.
Donald will be missed by friends including Russell Vollbrecht, Stanley Hoffmann, Fred Fey, and Leo Scherrer and cousin Preston Kronkosky and other relatives.
Graveside Service will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in New Braunfels on Friday, April 29, at 10:00 AM.
