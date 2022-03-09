Arturo Amalla Guerrero, a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on March 5, 2022, surrounded by family, at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, in San Antonio, Texas. He was 76 years old.
Mr. Guerrero was the son of Santos and Victor Guerrero, both of whom preceded him in death. His siblings included Cresencio “Chencho” Guerrero, Gilberto “Gil” Guerrero, Aristeo “Teo” Guerrero, Alejandro “Hondo” Guerrero, Victor Guerrero, Jr., Eloy Guerrero, Roberto “Robe” Guerrero (his lone surviving sibling), and Gilbert “Beto” Garza.
Mr. Guerrero was drafted into the United States Army in December 1965 and served with the 4th Infantry Division in the Vietnam War. Mr. Guerrero earned the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar, and the Marksman Badge with Auto Rifle Bar.
Following an honorable discharge from the Army, Mr. Guerrero was employed as a laborer, including long-term employment at Mission Valley Mills, the New Braunfels Smokehouse, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, where he was also a parishioner and member of the Catholic Crusillo Movement.
In his free time, Mr. Guerrero enjoyed relaxing at home, watching old movies, football, and wrestling, but he was never one to turn down a chance to try his luck at the casinos. His winnings were invariably used for something Mrs. Guerrero wanted since he never cared about having money in his own pocket. He loved music and his favorites included Vicente Fernandez, Little Joe, Elvis, and George Strait. Often a man of few words, he waited until those few words would make the most impact in the form of advice, support, or a memorable joke. His sense of humor is a characteristic everyone remembers.
Mr. Guerrero married Maria Concepcion Rodriguez, in New Braunfels, on March 6, 1966. They were one day from celebrating their 56th anniversary at the time of his death. Together they raised three children. Arturo “Artie”Guerrero Jr. and his wife Monica reside in College Station, Juan Antonio “Johnny” Guerrero, his wife Gina, and Melissa Ann Guerrero and Ryan Addington, all reside in New Braunfels.
Mr. Guerrero was very proud of his children. Artie and Melissa each graduated from college, and Johnny followed in Mr. Guerrero’s footsteps by serving in the United States Army before beginning a career in law enforcement.
Mr. Guerrero is survived by his wife and children; 9 grandchildren (Madison, Chelsea, Abigail, Kaitlyn, Arabella, Connor, Jayden, Isabel, and Mila), 5 great-grandchildren (Rosa, Anthony, Xander, Trevor, and Kayden), and a great many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm, at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Business 35, New Braunfels. A rosary will follow. After a procession from the funeral home to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 138 W. Austin, New Braunfels, Father Camilo Botello will officiate a mass at 10am on Friday, March 11, 2022. A committal service with Military Funeral Honors and burial will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10:30am.
Pallbearers will be: nephews Louis Perez, of Lubbock, Rocky Perez, of Pflugerville, Richard Sauceda, Sr., of New Braunfels; great-nephew Noah Maldonado, of San Antonio; and friends and Vietnam veterans Felipe Hinojosa, of Houston, and Earl Noble, of San Marcos. Mr. Guerrero has credited Mr. Noble for saving his life during a firefight in Vietnam. Grandson Connor Witt, of New Braunfels, will be an honorary pallbearer.
Flowers are appreciated and donations can also be made to your favorite charities serving veterans, especially those who continue to fight their battles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
The Guerrero family would like to thank friends and family for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during Mr. Guerrero’s illness and hospitalization.
