Susan F. Clary Ivy

Susan Frances Clary Ivy died peacefully and in celebration on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Susan was born in Coleman, Texas on May 18, 1945, to her loving parents Julia Frances (née Elkins) Clary and Earl Wade Hampton Clary. Her childhood was filled with music, dance lessons, learning how to sew, attending services at the Disciples of Christ Church, and being loved by her older brothers Charles and John. After graduating from Coleman High School in 1963, she left to attend Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos, Texas, where she later graduated in 1967 with a degree in Music Education. While at Southwest Texas, she met the love of her life, Manard William Ivy, Jr. They married on September 10, 1966, and they were together faithfully for 55 years until the time of her passing.
After the birth of her two children, Wade William Ivy and Elizabeth Susan Ivy, Susan and her family settled in New Braunfels in 1977. The family joined New Braunfels Presbyterian Church where Susan and Manard sang in the church choir, Susan taught piano lessons, was an enthusiastic homemaker, and taught preschool at First Protestant Church. With a love of all holidays, there was always something baking, being sewn, or decorated. Although Susan was not involved in athletics, she always loved watching a good game on television or viewing Wide World of Sports with her children on Saturday afternoons.
In 1979, Susan began working at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church part-time as a secretary, beginning a 32-year ministry at the church. Susan’s deep Christian faith and her love of music, children, and education called her to the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary where she earned her Certification in Christian Education in 2003. Susan served and supported generations of families, receiving great fulfilment from the relationships developed in her work. Until her retirement in 2011, Susan’s work and membership at the church were woven together by the belief that her time and talents were gifts to be shared with others. In retirement Susan continued to be an active volunteer and choir member until she was no longer able. Even though Alzheimer’s ultimately took away her memory and function, music was still deeply in her soul, and it brought her joy and peace until the very last moments of her life. In addition to her ministry at the church, Susan participated in civic activities through the New Braunfels Heritage Society, the Wurstfest Association, and the Board of the New Braunfels Public Library.
Susan’s memory and perpetual light will shine on through those family members and friends that knew her so well. Susan will be remembered for her commitment to her family and church, her unwavering Christian faith, and her ability to lead and love those around her. She is survived by her husband, Manard William Ivy, Jr. of New Braunfels; son Wade William Ivy, daughter-in-law Jan Ivy, and grandson Joseph Ivy of Kerrville, Texas; and daughter Elizabeth Ivy Hanna, son-in-law Scott Hanna, and grandson Ethan Hanna of Austin, Texas.
The Ivy family would like to express special gratitude for the staff, aides, and nurses at Memory Care of New Braunfels, as well as Hope Hospice of New Braunfels. These organizations and associated individuals supported her journey with grace, dedication, and love until the very end.
A memorial service honoring the life of Susan will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New Braunfels Presbyterian Church or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
