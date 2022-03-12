Frederick J Smith, 92

May 30, 1929 - February 27, 2022
He passed at home with his family. Fred served in the Army and was in the Korean war. After the Army he joined the Air Force and retired from Randolph AFB. He went to St. Phillips College in San Antonio for a degree in physical therapy. He worked for the State of Texas and retired from there after 20 years. He worked part-time for a time then fully retired, traveled with his wife and enjoyed life. He was the life of the party. He also volunteered at the VFW 8573 in Sattler, TX for many years and a patron at VFW 8800 in Startzville, TX. He enjoyed being with people.
Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Mary Smith, parents Fred Smith and Almeda Moore Smith, brothers Albright Smith and Holden Moore.
Survived by daughters Vicky Smith Marlow and Tracy Smith.
Grandchildren, JD Marlow and wife Lori, Travis Smith and wife Jessica, Nichole Andrade and husband Anthony.
Great Grandchildren, Austin, Nathaniel, Alyssa, Natalia, Jaxon, Alex and Maverick. Many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be March 26th 2022 at VFW 8800 at 3pm. 7755 FM 2673 Startzville, TX 78133.
