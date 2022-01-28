Mary Lou Jung was born May 4, 1936, in New Braunfels, Texas and entered into heaven in the glory of our Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 21, 2022. Mary Lou is survived by her son, Stephen Jung and his wife Donna, daughter Dionne Coppinger and her husband Gary, and daughter Melanie Jung. Surviving grandchildren include Dr. Candace Pickett and her husband Rev. Gerald, Zachery Coppinger and his wife Sarah, Stephanie Jung, Grant Coppinger and his wife Michelle, and David Jung. Surviving great grandchildren include Mariko Pickett, Hana Pickett, and Reagan Coppinger. Mary Lou is also survived by her siblings, Margo Green and her husband Thomas, Dr. William Oberkampf and his wife Sandra, Catherine Oberkampf, Jennifer Ward and her husband James. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband David Jung and daughter Deborah Suzanne Jung.
Mary Lou was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the owner of The Blossom Shop of
Conroe, Texas. Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and had an unwavering faith in God. She dearly loved her friends and community and will be missed by so many.
Please join the family for all or any of the following services. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 beginning at 4:00 pm, a Vigil and Rosary will begin at 5:00 pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304. Funeral services and a full mass will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 109 N. Frazier St. Conroe, Texas 77301 at 10:30 am. A graveside interment will follow at noon, Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Rd in Conroe, Texas.
If desired in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lou Jung’s honor to the following charities:
Operating Preborn – Giving Thousands of Babies the gift of life. (preborn.org)
Sacred Heart Catholic School, Conroe, Texas (shcstx.com)
West Tabernacle Church, Memo “Building Fund”, P.O. Box 837 Conroe, TX 77305.
