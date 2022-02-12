June 8, 1957 - February 7, 2022
Maria Ignacia Mojica (Espinosa) has been called to our Lord on February 7, 2022. She was born in New Braunfels on June 8, 1957, the second to youngest child of Elias and Epolita Espinosa of Sattler, Texas. She grew up in the Canyon Lake/New Braunfels area, settling eventually in Austin where she worked for the University of Texas in food service for more than 26 years. She greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of her fellow UT workers and students alike, with many students commenting on how her smile brightened their lives.
Her family mourns her passing but celebrates her kind, beautiful and joyful spirit. Maria Ignacia faced life’s challenges head on, loving her son Adam and family dearly and fiercely, bringing her joy of life to everyone around her. She loved clowns and balloons for the way they spread happiness, butterflies for their grace and beauty, and a good serving of Bill Miller BBQ. She was the family historian, remembering everyone’s birth date and key family milestones. She greatly loved Adam’s pet dog “Money” as a constant protector. She was generous to a fault, often preparing enchilada casseroles for Adam’s homeless friends.
She was incredibly gifted in making jewelry, and her hand-made necklaces, bracelets and Rosary beads were beautiful and always in great demand. Her “cascarones” were a staple at family Easter picnics, covering every head with confetti.
Maria Ignacia is survived by her beloved son Adam Mojica, her grandchildren Isaiah, Kayleigh, and Liana, her triplet sisters Luiza Espinosa, Lucia Tamez, and Maria Uballe, and her other sisters Alma Sanchez and Rosie (Jim) Carrillo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Epolita Espinosa; her former husband of 15 years Steve Mojica; her companion for life Alberto (Beto) Martinez Mata; her sisters Acisla (Chilia) Camareno, Manuela Acevedo, Crusita Quiroz, and Julie Ramirez; and brothers Felix, Alvaro (Al), Gregorio (Greg), Juan (Johnny), and Raul.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and caretakers at Ascension Seton Hospital (Austin), who cared so graciously for Maria Ignacia during her final days.
Visitation, with a Rosary service at 6:30 PM, will be held on Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 from 5 to 9 PM at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home on South Congress Avenue in Austin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in East Austin. Burial will take place at a later date.
Please visit her remembrance website at Maria Mojica Obituary - Austin, TX (dignitymemorial.com) to offer any condolences or thoughts.
