Robert L. Schlabach (Bob), age 80 of New Braunfels, passed away on November 24, 2021. Robert loved his family unconditionally, worked hard, and served the Shelby and New Braunfels communities throughout his life. He was a loyal friend and wise mentor. He was generous, kind, intelligent, creative, and always willing to lend a helping hand. We will remember him with his crooked smile, contagious laugh, and making the most of every day.
Bob met his beautiful wife, Jo Ann Markwardt when they were just teenagers at a local dance in Round Top, Texas. Bob and Jo Ann married on August 10, 1963 and were able to share 58 years of marriage before he gained his “Heavenly Wings”.
Bob was born on November 29, 1940, in Shelby, Texas to Benita Menking Schlabach and Milton Schlabach. He graduated from Bellville High School in 1959 and attended Southwest Texas State to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education. He went on to attend Our Lady of the Lake University and earned a Master’s Degree in Education Administration. Bob’s love for music was contagious and he was able to share that joy with his students over the years. When he and his wife moved to New Braunfels in 1968, he was hired as the Director of Music for Comal ISD, which included serving as the Canyon High School Band Director until 1972. While at Canyon High School, Bob formed a 22-piece dance band (Die Grosse Kapella). The band played for numerous dances in the area and in 1972 toured in Europe for 6 weeks. While there, they played at Military bases, NCO clubs and performed a concert in Braunfels, Germany.
He left teaching in 1973 to pursue another career opportunity. He was elected the Comal County Tax Assessor Collector and worked in a variety of endeavors through this industry for many years before teaming up to start a property tax consulting firm in 2001, Property Tax Alliance. He and the team have successfully operated this business for over 20 years. During his career he held multiple distinctions; member of IAAO, Registered Senior Property Tax Consultant, and achieved the CMI distinction in the property tax field. He was extremely proud of all that this firm has and continues to achieve.
He enjoyed working, being involved in the community, and serving his family and church. Bob was greatly devoted to the Wurstfest Association and was selected to become an Opa in 1970, moved on to being a Senior Opa in 2001 and was elected to be an Opa Emeritus in 2015.
Bob and his wife are charter members of Peace Lutheran Church of New Braunfels. He was a devoted, and lifelong member of the Lutheran Faith, being baptized in 1941 and confirmed in 1955 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shelby, Texas. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the Boy Scout Religious Medal “God and Church” for the Lutheran Scouts in 1958.
Bob loved spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren) and friends. Anyone that knew him, knew his love for baseball. He is what most would call a “Die Hard Houston Astros Fan!” Bob and his family attended many games and made long lasting memories. One of his most treasured memories was when he had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch to Lance Berkman at Minute Maid Park. He will forever be cheering on his Astros.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jo Ann; Daughters Lenise Schlabach Gridley and husband Glenn, Lavonne Schlabach Ohnheiser and husband Wade; Grandchildren Robert Brown and wife Margot, Jessica McCoy and husband Holt, and Megan Ohnheiser; Great Grandchildren Steel McCoy, Ryan, J.R., and Reece Brown; Brother Larry Wayne Schlabach and wife Donna; faithful caregivers Ludivina Cravotta and Sasha Knebush, and numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Roland and Rita Markwardt and grandson William Ryan Brown.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Zoeller Funeral Home. A public viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A church service will occur Friday, December 10, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Peace Lutheran Church, 1147 S. Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Burial to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church https://www.peacenb.org/pages/give or to a charity of your choice.
Visit his website at WWW.ZoellerFuneralHm.com to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
Commented