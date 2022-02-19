Bennie Preiss

He was born in New Braunfels TX. He was a loved Father, Husband, Grandpa, Brother, Son and friend to many. He grew up as a good old country boy with his horse and helped his parents on the ranch. He loved fishing, hunting, bowling and dancing. Worked at The Mill for many years then at Cemex where he retired in 2013. He loved to weld after work and make BBQ pits and much more.
He is survived by his daughter Ashley Lener, son in law Clifford Lener, son Scott Preiss, daughter in law Ashley Preiss, grandchildren Taylor Preiss, Dawson Preiss, Rian, Addisynn, Clayton and Sister Lula May Kanz.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Karen M Preiss, parents Martin A Preiss & Linda Preiss, sisters Frances Hillert, Maryann Ryder and Roma Linda Preiss.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on March 5th, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.
