Randell Lee Udkler, age 57 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on April 22, 2022 . He was born on Januray 5, 1965 in New Braunfels to Maureen & James A. Udkler. Randy attended Canyon High School before moving to Corpus Christi in 1982. He learned many trades while living on the coast and enjoyed the outdoors swimming and surfing. After a few years Randy returned to his hometown, and until recently had worked at a local Air Conditioning and Heating company until his passing.
Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Audrey and Herbert Hanz, his paternal grandparents Stella and Carl Udkler. Both parents Maureen (Hanz) Udkler, and James A. Udkler. He is survived by his stepmother Esther Udkler, sisters, Melissa (Daryl) Flowers, Melanie (Terry) Ickes, brothers, Gregg (Debbie) Udkler, Scott Udkler, and James (Lidia) Udkler, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 572 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, Texas on May 21st at 11:00am with Pastor Don Synder officiating. Interment will follow the service at Gaudalupe Valley Memorial Park cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable contribution to Hope Hospice, New Braunfels.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the following: Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, the doctors and nurses at Resolute Hospital, the nursing staff of Eden Hill Nursing Home, and Matilda’s Care Center, San Antonio, Texas.
