Mary Louise Smith ne: Lockwood. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Born Feb 22,1933 outside Massey Maryland. Died Nov 9, 2021in New Braunfels, Texas
She married Frederick Smith on Jan 23, 1953. Became a military wife and mother of two girls. Traveling to many places during their 68 years together.
She was a retired Beautician of 50 years and took pride in what she did.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick Smith. Daughters, Vicky Smith Marlow and Tracy Smith. Grandchildren, JD Marlow and wife Lori, Travis Smith and wife Jessica, Nichole Andrade and husband Anthony, Jessica Schmelzle and husband Michael. Great-grandchildren, Austin, Nathaniel, Alyssa, Natalia, Jaxon, Alex, Maverick, Lexy and Tyler. Sisters, Edith Stubbs and Mammie Haggerty of MD and brother Roland Lockwood of NY. Many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earle S Lockwood Sr and Hilda King Lockwood. Brothers, Earle Jr, Paul, John, Robert, Harry, Alan, Walter, Carroll and Jesse Lockwood. Sisters, Florence Lockwood, Marion Poore, Doris Powell and Jean Ritter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 20th, 2021 at 3Pm at the VFW Post 8800, 7755 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133.
