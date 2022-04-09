John Richard Haake of New Braunfels, Texas fell asleep in death on 04-05-2022 at the age of 87. He was born in Fairbury, Nebraska. He served in the United States Coast Guard and met his future wife on a trip to Washington, D.C. They were married in Ketchikan, Alaska where he continued his service. In the mid 70’s, he started his own business, Marble Masters of Texas, Inc. in Seguin, Texas. John was a good family man and kind friend. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Haake and brother, Paul Haake. he is survived by son, Milo Haake, daughter, Sandy Haake and brothers, Harold Haake and Dan Haake. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cancer research. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
