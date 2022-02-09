Helen Loraine Evans Willemin, 91, of Spring Branch, Texas, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas, to Otis and Verena (Heitkamp) Evans.
Helen loved spending time with her family and friends, reading the Bible, cooking, and playing 42. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Willemin; her parents; her brothers Thomas, Preston, and Lester; and great-grandson Alexander Willemin. She is survived by her sister Ruth Evans Ward; her children, Timothy and wife, Betty Willemin; Daniel and wife, Kim Willemin; and Brenda Willemin; her 12 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9:00-11:00a.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11:00am and the graveside service at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden to follow.
