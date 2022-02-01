Major Charles Conrad Monch, USMC (Ret.)

Major Charles Conrad Monch, USMC (retired), a resident of New Braunfels, died at his home on Friday morning, January 28, 2022, at the age of 85. Charles was born on September 6, 1936 in Passaic, NJ to the late Ernest Conrad Monch and Aldine Emma Hill.
Charles enlisted in the USMC in 1955-1959. While an enlisted man he served in Japan and California as a Base Weatherman. After the conclusion of his service, he returned home to attend college at Bloomfield College where he studied History. In 1961 he had the opportunity to return to the Marines and attend Officer Candidates School and Aerographer’s Mate School. 1st Lieutenant Monch received his commission and wings in 1963 and served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Major Monch remained in the USMC Reserves until 1994. In civilian life, Charles enjoyed a long career as a commercial airline pilot first for Braniff International and then United Airlines, retiring from the commercial airlines in 1996 as a captain.
Charles was a friend to everyone, never a stranger in any situation. His enigmatic charisma and joyful affability attracted friends far and wide. He loved a great joke and he loved to laugh. He was adventurous; he was never too old to try something new. Charles loved music, his dog, food, traveling, golf, sports, hunting, family, friends, cars, gadgets, and history, but his passions were flight, his family, and Kathleen, his wife of 59 years. He made it his mission to know a little about a lot of things, sometimes just enough to get into trouble. Growing up as a young boy with a single mom, he and his mother experienced hardships and were often faced with relying on the kindness of friends and relatives. Those experiences gave him the perspective to value the importance of family, and his kind and generous spirit was informed by this. He achieved countless accomplishments and earned commendations, medals, and titles over his years of service, both in the military and the commercial airlines, but none more accomplished or more prestigious than that of Husband, Dad, Poppy & Great Poppy.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Monch and Aldine Hill Russell, and cousins Donald Thomas McCloskey and Robert McCloskey. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Kathleen Riordan Monch; son Kurt (Cheryl) Monch of Canyon Lake, Tx, and daughters Kristine (Jay) Martin of Highland Village, Tx, , Karen (Mark) Tiller of Dripping Springs, Tx, and Jennifer (Christopher) Brown of Murfreesboro, Tn; Grandchildren Jennifer Martin, JD Martin, Staci Stephenson, Robert Stephenson, Emma (Joey) Anchondo, Riordan Tiller, Finlay Tiller, Mary Brown, Marlowe Brown; great grandchildren Camden Hernandez, Layla Joseph, and Jasper Anchondo.
A Mass in celebration of the life of Charles will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb 3, 2022 at 2pm with a reception to follow at McAdoo’s. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the Mass. A private burial will take place on Tuesday, Feb 15 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Wounded Warriors Project.
