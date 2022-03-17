Daniel David Ratliff, born May 27, 1953, passed away March 4, 2022 at the age of 68.
Born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, Dan was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas by his parents Bob (Robert E) Ratliff and Joyce Ann (Whidden) Ratliff. Danny was the eldest of four children, his siblings being his sister-Becky Johnson of Corpus Christi, brother-Chris Ratliff of Robstown and sister-Melissa Marcum of Round Rock. Dan was living in New Braunfels at the time of his passing.
In Corpus Christi, we have fond memories of watching Danny play Catcher for the Yankees with the Gulf Coast Little League. He was so fast that once on base he would repeatedly make it to home base to score for the Yankees. In high school, he loved working on his suped up black Pontiac GTO complete with glasspack exhaust.
Dan graduated from Ray High School in May, 1972. He then received his Masters in Soil Conservation at Sul Ross University in Alpine, Tx. As a Soil Conservationist with USDA-NRCS, Dan worked with farmers, ranchers and foresters to put conservation practices in place to benefit soil, water, air and wildlife. He retired after 30 years.
Dan loved all things outdoors, especially fly-fishing and hunting. He would volunteer to stock Bass in the rivers of Central Texas with Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Dan’s grand nieces, Jazmine and Victoria share how Dan regaled them with information about the structure and beautiful, unique nature of plants and trees. He also introduced them to fried twinkies. In return, as Dan slept, they put whipped cream on his hand and tickled his nose.
Dan is survived by his father, Robert Edmund Ratliff, siblings, Becky Johnson (Allan), Chris Ratliff (Tracy) and Melissa Marcum (Gary), niece, Bridget Whitworth, nephew, Wesley Ratliff, and twin grand nieces, Jazmine and Victoria Smith.
The family is very grateful for special help and attention from Caring Hands Hospice and for Nickie and Bernard at Gentle Touch Care Home
If you wish to honor his memory, donate to New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Conservation Department, or charity of your choice. “Let’s Go Fishing”
