Pamalee Katherine Joseph (Pam Burt)

Pamalee Katherine Joseph, 78, quietly crossed the veil at her sister’s home in Live Oak, Texas, Sunday, January 9, 2022, after a brief, but fierce fight, with cancer.
Born July 22,1943 in Monterey Park California, Pamalee was reared in La Porte, Texas while attending Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Houston, graduating in 1957.
Pamalee was a long-time resident of Canyon Lake and New Braunfels and is best known for her ability to manage and train dogs. She owned and operated pet grooming shops at times in Houston and Wimberley, Texas, while also providing concierge service for pets. Pamalee was an active member of the Jacob’s Well Chapter of DAR and Comal Springs Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century. She also volunteered at various community organizations. Pamalee served in the Women Marine Corp at Camp Pendleton, California during the VietNam War era. Her adventurous life included driving cross country as a big rig driver and holding a black belt in karate in her earlier years.
Preceded in death by son Stephen Burt; brother David Joseph; and parents, Marvin and Rose Mary Joseph. Pamalee is survived by her daughter Christina Carroll; granddaughters, Kristyn McCormick, Kendal Pettis, and Tatum Burt; two great grandsons; two sisters, Ardis Miller and Penny Hammons; nephew James Ellis; and several cousins and great- nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are scheduled on January 29 at 1:00 pm in the LUX Funeral Home, 1254 Business 35N, New Braunfels, TX. 78130. NO flowers, please. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented