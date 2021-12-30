Leila Frye Nance Boord, 92 peacefully went home to be with our Lord on December 24, 2021. Leila was born in Comal County, Texas on February 19, 1929 to Pail Frye and Ethel Irene (Pape) Frye.
Leila is survived by he daughter, Payne Seidel; her son Dannie Nance (Barbara); daughter-in-law, Janie Nance; step daughter, Parthena Martin (Clint); grandchildren, Scott Nance (Karen), Todd Nance, Jimmy Nance (Vicky), Kevin Seidel (Cindy), Lisa Kuehler (Ken), Michael Seidel (Tamara), and Dannie Nance, Jr. (Catherine). She also had numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Two sisters, Birdie Karl (Curtis) and Callie Neely. Numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Herschel Nance; son, Rannie Nance and Husband George Boord. Also 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Leila raised many children in New Braunfels having owned Nances Day Care over 30 years. Everyday brought a new experience. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr Albrecht, Hope Hospice (especially Jennifer Heefner, Phyllis Weiss and Candance Schultze), Meals on Wheels and Niki Villanueva for all her loving care. There will be no visitation. A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.
