In loving memory of Michael Alan Andrews
Mike passed away on December 21, 2021 in Oklahoma. Mike was born in Joliet, Illinois on June 18, 1967 but lived much of his life in New Braunfels.
Mike is survived by his Mother Karen Brock, his son Matthew Andrews, siblings Mark (Sueanne) Andrews, Amy Brock, Amanda (Jim) Gilbert, Charles (Jennifer) Brock, and Christi Alexander along with loved aunts and uncle, and many treasured nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Mike.
Preceeded in death by his Father and cherished brother Kenneth Andrews, and grandmother Beverly Cline.
Mike spent his last years with his partner Donna in Oklahoma and Texas.
No services will be held at this time.
Never one to pass up an opportunity to make others smile, Mike will be missed deeply by those that knew and loved him.
